Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh planning to ban liquor sales in religious cities, says CM

Madhya Pradesh planning to ban liquor sales in religious cities, says CM

Mohan Yadav emphasised that many seers had provided recommendations on this matter, and the state government was considering to ban liquor shops within the boundaries of religious cities

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh government is considering imposing a ban on liquor sales in religious cities across the state. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said his government was thinking of revising its liquor policies to bring this into effect.
 
Yadav emphasised that many seers had provided recommendations on this matter, and the state government was considering a ban on liquor shops within the boundaries of religious cities.
 
“The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities. Many seers have given suggestions and our government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon," Yadav told news agency ANI.
 
 

Talks to ban liquor and meat at religious place

This is not the first time that Yadav has talked about the liquor ban in religious cities across the state. In September 2024, he said, “By bringing together all state government departments, we have made an effort to maintain the sanctity and blessings of Maa Narmada. We will aim to ban meat and liquor shops in religious towns. I hope the decisions taken will be reviewed in November. This is not a one-day process; it is an ongoing one.”
 
The move was welcomed by the opposition Congress, which called it a “sacred idea."

Also Read

National green tribunal, NGT

NGT petition seeks MP govt's word on safe disposal of Union Carbide waste

Pithampur

Bhopal hazardous material shift: Two attempt self-immolation in Pithampur

solar panel

MP cabinet approves solarisation of all rural feeders to cut subsidy burden

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Instead of Taj Mahal's replica, we offer texts of Ramayan to guests: MP CM

PremiumMohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

Focus on cutting unnecessary expenses, boosting income: MP CM Mohan Yadav

 
"It is a sacred idea. If the CM has taken such a decision, it is a welcome move. The CM himself hails from Mahakal Ki Nagri (Ujjain); he should first ban liquor there. Recently, the Congress party held a gathering in Ujjain and passed a resolution requesting the CM to ban liquor in Ujjain, which is the most sacred town in the state. If he does so, we will congratulate him," Congress leader Jitu Patwari had said.
 
However, no decision has been made by the state government in this regard till the date.
 
Originating from Amarkantak in Madhya Pradesh, Narmada is considered a holy river by Hindus and has a number of famous religious sites along its route.
 
(With inputs from agencies)

More From This Section

Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in J-K to make Sonamarg accessible

Mahakumbh success vital for Brand Uttar Pradesh, $1 trillion economy goal

Mahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE updates: Nearly 6 million devotees take holy dip

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg

Bhopal Gas Tragedy protest

50 trainers prepared to dispel fears about Carbide waste disposal in Dhar

BEST Bus in Mumbai

BEST wet lease bus staff go on flash strike in Mumbai; some services hit

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh assembly Madhya Pradesh govt BS Web Reports Liqour ban

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon