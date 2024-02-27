Digital infra a modern day factor in production, development: FM Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that India has shown how public investment in creating digital infrastructure at the bottom and scaling it up has given the country the proverbial India stack - building it up brick by brick

The government’s next set of reforms will help “all factors of” production, including digital infrastructure without which countries cannot develop at a desirable pace, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

Her statement comes a day after she met startup and fintech ecosystem stakeholders to address their concerns and encourage them to continue innovations while keeping a close watch on regulatory norms. "The reforms will touch on all factors of production – be it land, labour or capital. I'll also add one, which may not fit into the traditional definition of what factors of production are, and that is digital infrastructure," she said at the National Conclave on Viksit Bharat 2047 organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers and Commerce of Industry.

India Stack, the moniker used for public digital infrastructure, was built by making investments at the bottom and scaling it up brick by brick. “Some countries may have a few of the bricks but may not have the others,” she said.

The Finance Minister said that during the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Delhi in September members of the bloc appreciated how India has used digital public infrastructure for development goals. “This is your modern-day factor of production, without which you're not going to be able to scale up and bridge the gap between those who are still aspiring to develop and move forward,” she said.

Sitharaman said the Indian industry should move with speed in making investments and look for more joint venture partners around the world. “They're coming in because they see prospects here…It is time for Indian industry also to join in this game in a big way,” Sitharaman added.

The government is looking at investments and innovation in artificial intelligence, policy support for expanding in the space sector, semiconductors, precious metals and warehousing. It is also going to ramp up investments in the logistics sector and tourism.

“The reason why the Prime Minister is confident that a third term (for the government) is going to ensure India reaches the level of the third largest economy is because of the push in these areas. Not just fiscal push, but legislative and other push as well,” said Sitharaman.



