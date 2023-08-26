Confirmation

Madras Bar Association passes resolution against renaming of IPC, CrPC, IEA

While introducing the bills, Home Minister Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to the citizens

Gavel, order, judiciary, courts, laws

Representative image

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 8:26 AM IST
The Madras Bar Association (MBA) on Friday passed a resolution against the proposed renaming of the Indian Penal Code, Indian Evidence Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Sakshya and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita respectively by introducing three different Bills in the Parliament.
The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11. These bills seek to replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively.
While introducing the bills, Home Minister Amit Shah said the soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to the citizens.
"British-era laws were made to strengthen and protect their rule and their purpose was to punish, not to give justice," he said.
"We (government) are going to bring changes in both these fundamental aspects. The soul of these three new laws will be to protect all the rights given by the Constitution to Indian citizens. The objective will not be to punish anyone but to give justice and in this process, punishment will be given where it is required to create a sense of prevention of crime," Shah stressed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Madras High Court Indian Penal Code Criminal Procedure Code Indian Judiciary

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 8:25 AM IST

