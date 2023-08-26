Weekend Bites: Over the moon, thaw in funding winter, India's chess moment

Also Read

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen final: Magnus wins Chess World Cup in tiebreaker

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting vs World No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian after Anand to enter semis

Chess WC: Praggnanandhaa's mother gets emotional after son's historic feat

Chandrayaan-3 set for launch: Here's a look at Isro's other lunar missions

Shah asks police leadership to ensure timely justice, rights of citizens

PM wraps up his maiden visit to Greece, agrees on doubling trade by 2030

India is emerging as driving force in S Asia's maritime history: Sonowal

India, China offer different views on Modi-Xi conversation in Johannesburg