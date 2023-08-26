People in Assam's Biswanath celebrate after getting district status

People of Biswanath of Assam on Friday evening celebrated by bursting firecrackers, and distributing sweets after the Assam cabinet decided to restore Biswanath along with Hojai, Tamulpur and Bajali as a full-fledged district.

Earlier, on December 31 last year, the Assam cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parent districts.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that his government has decided to restore the status of Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali as full-fledged districts, which were earlier merged with their parent districts owing to the delimitation exercise in the state.

He also said that the state cabinet also decided to create 81 Sub-Districts to improve administrative efficiency.

The decision was taken in the 100th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati.

"Earlier on December 31 last year, during the cabinet meeting, we had decided to merge four districts-Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali-with their parent districts. After the delimitation exercise, the state cabinet has decided to restore four districts with new geographical boundaries. We have reconstituted the districts," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference.

Also Read Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC CAA is the only solution to Hindu Bengalis' citizenship problem: Assam CM Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website Flood situation grim in Assam; nearly 120,000 people hit in 10 districts Heatwaves getting more deadly, frequent; old, ill, poor more vulnerable SC issues circular declaring holiday on September 8 in view of G20 Summit Preparation underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi Shah asks police leadership to ensure timely justice, rights of citizens PM wraps up his maiden visit to Greece, agrees on doubling trade by 2030

"An Additional Deputy Commissioner will be the head of each Sub-district, and offices of different government departments will also be under the Sub-District," he said.