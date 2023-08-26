Confirmation

People in Assam's Biswanath celebrate after getting district status

Earlier, on December 31 last year, the Assam cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parent districts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 7:07 AM IST
People of Biswanath of Assam on Friday evening celebrated by bursting firecrackers, and distributing sweets after the Assam cabinet decided to restore Biswanath along with Hojai, Tamulpur and Bajali as a full-fledged district.
Earlier, on December 31 last year, the Assam cabinet had decided to merge four districts with their parent districts.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday that his government has decided to restore the status of Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali as full-fledged districts, which were earlier merged with their parent districts owing to the delimitation exercise in the state.
He also said that the state cabinet also decided to create 81 Sub-Districts to improve administrative efficiency.
The decision was taken in the 100th cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held at the Brahmaputra State Guest House in Guwahati.
"Earlier on December 31 last year, during the cabinet meeting, we had decided to merge four districts-Hojai, Biswanath, Tamulpur, and Bajali-with their parent districts. After the delimitation exercise, the state cabinet has decided to restore four districts with new geographical boundaries. We have reconstituted the districts," Himanta Biswa Sarma said while addressing a press conference.

"An Additional Deputy Commissioner will be the head of each Sub-district, and offices of different government departments will also be under the Sub-District," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Assam assembly polls North East Himanta Biswa Sarma

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 7:07 AM IST

