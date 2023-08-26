PM flies down to Bengaluru from Greece to congratulate Isro scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru on Saturday morning directly from the Greek capital of Athens to congratulate and interact with ISRO scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon.

Modi is slated to visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here, where he would be briefed by top ISRO officials about the progress of the country's third Lunar venture.

"Landed in Bengaluru. Looking forward to interacting with our exceptional @isro scientists who have made India proud with the success of Chandrayaan-3! Their dedication and passion are truly the driving forces behind our nation's achievements in the space sector," the PM said in a post on 'X'.

The Prime Minister returned after concluding his four-day tour of South Africa and Greece.

In Johannesburg, Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22 to 24.

"He (Modi) reached Bengaluru directly after his visit to South Africa and Greece", an official said.

Also Read In a first, Chandrayaan-3 to attempt soft-landing on moon's south pole ISRO's next Moon mission with Japanese space agency gathers steam Lunar Eclipse 2023: The lunar eclipse on May 5 will be visible in India Lunar Eclipse 2023: Year's First Lunar Eclipse in India, details inside India walks on the moon as Pragyan rover rolls into the lunar surface People in Assam's Biswanath celebrate after getting district status Heatwaves getting more deadly, frequent; old, ill, poor more vulnerable SC issues circular declaring holiday on September 8 in view of G20 Summit Preparation underway at HAL airport in Bengaluru to welcome PM Modi Shah asks police leadership to ensure timely justice, rights of citizens

On Wednesday evening as the Lander Module of Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar surface, Modi had joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex (MOX) at ISTRAC virtually from South Africa.