Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha CM inaugurates Sindoor bridge, built in place of M'bai's Carnac bridge

Maha CM inaugurates Sindoor bridge, built in place of M'bai's Carnac bridge

The name draws its inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack to give a 'befitting reply' to Pakistan

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis informed that the bridge will become operational from 3 pm. (Photo:PTI)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday inaugurated the Sindoor bridge, rebuilt in the place of the 150-year-old Carnac bridge in Mumbai, connecting the eastern and western corridors of South Mumbai.

Speaking at the inauguration, Fadnavis said that the government decided to rename the bridge as Sindoor bridge as Carnac was a "tyrannical Governor" whereas the Operation Sindoor "reside in the hearts of Indians." 

"Sindoor Bridge is being inaugurated in Mumbai today in place of the damaged Carnac bridge, which was demolished... Carnac was a tyrannical Governor. We know Operation Sindoor resides in the hearts of Indians. That is why we have decided to change the bridge's name to Bridge Sindoor."

 

The name draws its inspiration from Operation Sindoor, which was launched following the Pahalgam terror attack to give a "befitting reply" to Pakistan for its terror-related activities by striking their terror infrastructure.

Fadnavis further informed that the bridge will become operational from 3 pm. 

Also Read

Sanjay Raut

No need for tie-ups like INDIA or MVA for civic polls in Maharashtra: Raut

dharavi slum

Maharashtra govt passes bill allowing SRA to recover pending transit dues

Ahar

Hotels, restaurants may go on token strike in Maha over tax hikes: AHAR

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar

Maharashtra govt to legalise subdivided land plots formed till Jan 1, 2025

dharavi slum

Maharashtra govt tables bill to amend slum act, enable SRA to recover dues

"I want to thank the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). They have completed this bridge in record time... I dedicate this bridge to the people of Mumbai. Mumbaikars can start using this bridge from 3 pm today," he said.

Under the leadership of Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, engineers from the Bridge Department successfully completed construction of the Sindoor flyover on schedule by June 10, 2025. The bridge is crucial for traffic around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Masjid Bunder, and Mohammad Ali Road areas in South Mumbai. 

The 150-year-old Carnac bridge was declared unsafe by Central Railway, leading to its dismantling in August 2022. To maintain connectivity between the east and west in the Masjid Bunder area, BMC reconstructed the bridge based on the design approved by the Central Railway.

As per the BMC, the total length of the bridge is 328 meters (70 meters within railway limits)

The bridge consists of two 550-metric-ton steel girders, each 70 meters long, 26.5 meters wide, and 10.8 meters high, mounted on RCC piers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Kisan Yojana 14th instalment

PM Kisan 20th Instalment date: Do this to avoid missing ₹2,000 payment

Supreme Court

LIVE news updates: Exercise not the problem, timing is, says SC on Bihar voter roll revision

IMD rainfall update 2025

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rain alerts across the country; know more

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

Mansarovar Yatra: First batch of 45 pilgrims enter Tibet via Lipulekh pass

betting app

ED probes 29 actors, influencers under PMLA for promoting betting apps

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentComet BrowserNifty OutlookENG vs IND 3rd Test LIVEUAE Golden VisaGlen Industries IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon