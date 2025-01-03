Business Standard

Friday, January 03, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches special webpage for weather updates

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD launches special webpage for weather updates

IMD has made a webpage for the Maha Kumbh Mela, starting from Jan 13, offering frequent weather updates and forecasts. The Mela occurs once in an every 12 years at Prayagraj, UP

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Prayagraj: 'Sadhus' of 'Shree Mahanirvani Akhada' take part in the 'Chavni Pravesh', the royal entry procession for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, towards Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UP’s Prayagraj is getting ready for the great Maha Kumbh mela this month. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) director, Manish Ranalkar, launched a dedicated website for weather updates ahead of the Maha Kumbh mela 2025. The grand mela occurs once in every 12 years, including significant bathing dates on January 14, 29, and February 3.
 
Ranalkar told news agency ANI, “For the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela, IMD launched a special webpage today which will give weather updates every 15 minutes, and the weather forecast will also be available on the website twice a day". 

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: IMD weather update 

The weather agency (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/mahakumbh/) has been temporarily set up. “We have installed three new AWS in it and weather updates from the Mahakumbh District will be available on the webpage every 15 minutes. Two digital displays will also be set up in the district for people to get real-time weather updates," he stated. 
 
 
He also stated that Maha Kumbh has been announced as a temporary district for the event. He added, “We have installed three new Automated Weather Stations (AWS) in the Mahakumbh district, ensuring regular updates on the webpage every 15 minutes. Additionally, two digital displays will be set up in the district to provide real-time weather updates to attendees".

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: The developments 

In connected events, the Mahanirvani Akhara sadhus arrived in the Mahakumbh camp accompanied by chants of Mahadev's name and the rhythmic beats of the damaru, a two-headed drum. Police officers greeted the Atal Akhara seers with garlands as they made a triumphal entrance into the camp. As drums announced their entrance, the seers, adorned in ashes, garlands, and mounted horses, carried the flags of the Akhara.

Also Read

Prayagraj, Sadhu, Maha Kumbh, Kumbh

Maha Kumbh to merge cutting-edge tech with tradition for digital experience

Maha Kumbh

Travel tips for first-time travelers to Maha Kumbh 2025, know all details

Kumbh

Maha Kumbh: AI cameras, RFID wristbands to be used for pilgrims headcount

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

160K tents, 150K toilets: UP administration readies for grand Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Robust 7-tier security arrangement established for Maha Kumbh: UP govt

 
The Atal Akhara's Acharya Vishwasanand Saraswati emphasized the people that the Mahakumbh promotes and unites the devotees to attend. "Everyone should come to the Kumbh Mela to experience this unity and strive to establish similar harmony in their own communities" he urged. Participating in the 2019 Mahakumbh, spiritual leader Jagadguru Narendracharyaji Maharaj praised the excellent arrangements that went into this year's celebration.

All about the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Conducted once in 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is set to take place in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. The magnificent Kumbh Mela celebration is anticipated to draw 400 million pilgrims over six weeks and is regarded as the world's largest human gathering. 
 
On January 14th (Makar Sankranti), January 29th (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3rd (Basant Panchami), the principal bathing ceremonies, called Shahi Snan (royal baths), will be held. 
 

More From This Section

Randhir Jaiswal

LIVE: India has lodged protest with China over two new counties in Hotan prefecture, says MEA

pipes, natural gas

Govt cuts natural gas quota for LPG production, diverts to city retailers

PremiumBollywood, South Indian language cinemas, women

South Indian film industry lags in women leadership roles, shows data

Rajasthan, Tourism

Rajasthan saw over 200 mn tourists till Nov, including 1.9 mn foreigners

Supreme Court, SC

SC slams ED for 'inhuman' 15-hour interrogation in illegal mining case

Topics : Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Indian Meteorological Department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon