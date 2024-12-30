Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 05:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maha Kumbh: AI cameras, RFID wristbands to be used for pilgrims headcount

Maha Kumbh: AI cameras, RFID wristbands to be used for pilgrims headcount

The mega-religious event, which is held every 12 years, will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days

Kumbh

The third method is mobile app tracking, where with the consent of pilgrims, their location will be tracked through GPS using a mobile application. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence-enabled cameras, RFID wristbands and mobile app tracking are among the methods that will be used to track headcount of the pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj next month.

The mega-religious event, which is held every 12 years, will be held in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days.

Sharing details of the arrangements being made for the event, Uttar Pradesh Minister Suresh Khanna said the headcount of pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh will be efficiently managed using advanced technology. 

"The first method is attribute based search, where tracking will be conducted using person attribute search cameras. The second method involves RFID wristbands, which will be provided to the pilgrims. Through these wristbands, entry and exit times will be tracked using RFID readers," Khanna said at a roadshow here.

 

"The third method is mobile app tracking, where with the consent of pilgrims, their location will be tracked through GPS using a mobile application," he added.

Also Read

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

160K tents, 150K toilets: UP administration readies for grand Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Robust 7-tier security arrangement established for Maha Kumbh: UP govt

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM invites Prez Murmu, VP Dhankhar, other dignitaries for Mahakumbh 2025

tent city mahakumbh

MP Police team visits Prayagraj to study Maha Kumbh security preparations

ram mandir, ayodhya

Around 25 mn devotees likely to visit Ayodhya after Maha Kumbh 2025

The minister said the government is gearing up for a divine, grand and digital Maha Kumbh.

"The preparations include the launch of a dedicated website and app, an AI-powered chatbot in 11 languages, QR-based passes for people and vehicles, a multilingual digital lost and found centre, ICT monitoring for cleanliness and tents, software for land and facility allocation, multilingual digital signage (VMD), an automated ration supply system, drone-based surveillance and disaster management, live software for monitoring 530 projects, an inventory tracking system and integration of all locations on Google maps," he added.

Khanna said the arrangements have been made to ensure the tourists do not face parking issues.

"In this regard, 101 smart parking facilities have been created, capable of accommodating up to five lakh vehicles daily. The parking area spans 1867.04 hectares, which is 763.75 hectares larger compared to the 1103.29 hectares allocated for parking in 2019. These parking facilities will be monitored through the Integrated Command Centre," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

rbi reserve bank of india

LIVE news: Economy exhibiting resilience; GDP to grow at 6.6% in 2024-25, RBI report says

Jimmy Carter

The time when 'carpenter' Carter helped build 100 houses near Lonavala

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Punjab Bandh highlights: 221 trains affected, bus services hit in state amid farmers' protest

The recent decline in corporate earnings is likely to cast a shadow on the government's direct-tax receipts and its fiscal position.

Telangana's revenue receipts below expectations at Rs 1.03 trn till Nov

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

'Where were you': Prashant Kishor faces backlash from BPSC protesters

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh Mela Kumbh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon