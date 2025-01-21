Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 10:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders to make forts encroachment-free by May 31

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders to make forts encroachment-free by May 31

The district collectors have been asked to prepare fort-wise lists of encroachments by January 31

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a crackdown on encroachments at forts across the state, aiming to remove illegal structures by May 31, an official said on Tuesday.

The district collectors have been asked to prepare fort-wise lists of encroachments by January 31, the official said.

The chief minister has said that to ensure a systematic approach, district-level committees under the chairmanship of collectors will be formed, and these will oversee the phased removal of encroachments from February 1 to May 31.

He said the government will also set up vigilance committees to prevent future encroachments.

"Public demand for decisive action had been growing, and the government has responded accordingly," Fadnavis said.

 

Also Read

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

National Startup Day: Fadnavis inks MoU with SIDBI to create 100 cr fund

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra targets MOUs worth Rs 7 trn at WEF, CM to lead delegation

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to establish Innovation City similar to GIFT City: CM Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to set up Innovation City on lines of GIFT City: CM Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar discusses Beed, Parbhani situation with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra is home to 47 forts that are centrally protected, 62 state-protected, and approximately 300 unprotected forts. The initiative aims to preserve the historical and aesthetic significance of these cultural landmarks.

On Monday, the state government issued a government resolution (GR) ordering the formation of committees to address encroachments at forts.

Elaborating on the government's strategy, State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said, "The district-level committees will comprise police commissioners, municipal corporation chiefs, forest officers, and representatives from archaeological departments. They will ensure encroachments are addressed efficiently and that law and order is maintained."  He said the committees will meet monthly to review progress and submit regular reports to the state government.

The move comes in light of encroachments at Vishalgad Fort in Kolhapur district.

Shelar said the initiative involves removing existing encroachments and ensuring these historical sites are well-protected for future generations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

LIVE news: Saif Ali Khan to be discharged from hospital today, say doctors

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM launches scheme to provide Rs 10K annual aid to labourers

Saif Ali Khan, Saif

Saif attack case: Cops recreate crime scene with accused in actor's home

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter

Dense fog, rain, and moderate temperatures expected in Delhi this week

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi records 'poor' AQI again as Grap rule changes spark confusion

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStallion India Fluorochemicals IPO AllotmentBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon