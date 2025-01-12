Business Standard

Sunday, January 12, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar discusses Beed, Parbhani situation with CM Devendra Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar discusses Beed, Parbhani situation with CM Devendra Fadnavis

United efforts are required to restore normalcy and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani, Pawar said on Saturday

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

The brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9 has triggered a slugfest between the ruling and opposition parties | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar has said he has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on efforts to normalise the social tension gripping Beed and Parbhani after the murder of a sarpanch and death of a Dalit youth in judicial custody.

United efforts are required to restore normalcy and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani, Pawar said on Saturday.

The brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9 has triggered a slugfest between the ruling and opposition parties as one of the persons held in a related extortion case is a close associate of state minister Dhananjay Munde.

 

The incident has led to widespread protests in the state and also given rise to fears of a caste conflict since Deshmukh was a Maratha and some of those held hail from the Vanjari community.

Somnath Suryavanshi, who was arrested following violence in Parbhani on December 10 after a replica of the Constitution was vandalised, died on December 15 after he was rushed to a hospital from jail following sudden illness.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar shares stage with Chhagan Bhujbal for Savitribai Phule event

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar urges Maharashtra CM to address Beed, Parbhani cases

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar may come together in future, says Shiv Sena MLA

BJP Flag, BJP

Some MPs of NCP(SP) could switch their loyalties, says BJP leader Darekar

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Will YSRCP have courage to support Oppn's motion on Dhankhar, asks Congress

Speaking at an event here, Pawar cited his experience as chief minister in dealing with the devastating Latur earthquake, in which more than 10,000 persons died in 1993 and the serial blasts in Mumbai the same year.

The people of Maharashtra were socially aware and always stood united and cooperated with the administration in crises, the former Union minister pointed out.

"It requires a united effort to restore normalcy and a chief minister cannot do it alone. I held a detailed discussion with CM Fadnavis today over the prevailing situation in Beed and Parbhani after these incidents. Most of my time these days is devoted on how to normalise the situation and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani," Pawar said.

"People who lived harmoniously are now living in fear and have developed animosity for one another. I spoke to the CM. We may have political differences but come what may, we have to work to keep people united," he asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

D K Shivakumar, Shivakumar

Will follow party's direction: Shivakumar rules out political turn with CM

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

AAP to present evidence of alleged 'fraud' in voter list by BJP: Kejriwal

Sanjay Raut, Sanjay

Shiv Sena (UBT) to go alone in local bodies elections, says Sanjay Raut

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM Modi doing 'damage control' with 'not God' remarks, says Jairam Ramesh

Sanjay Singh, Sanjay

AAP accuses BJP of vote buying, embezzlement ahead of Delhi Assembly polls

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Sharad Pawar Maharashtra government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEXiaomi Pad 7Gold-Silver Price TodayGST Portal DownBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon