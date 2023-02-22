We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra opposition leader seeks resignation of ministers Sattar, Samant
Maharastra signs MoUs worth Rs 45,900 crore on World Economic Forum day 1
Stop kidding, get serious now: NCP's Sule to Maha CM on Vedanta-Foxconn row
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit sworn in as the 49th Chief Justice of India
Uday Umesh Lalit to have less than 100-day tenure as Chief Justice of India
-
Within days of being allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Maharashtra State Minister of Industries Uday Samant on Tuesday, said that the party members want Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be the chief of Shiv Sena.
Speaking to ANI, Minister Uday Samant said, "We agreed that CM Eknath Shinde will be our new Shivsena party chief. We will soon submit our letter to the Election Commission regarding this.
"Today, we have decided that there will be no compromise in following the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray who formed 'Shiv Sena'," Samant said.
Minister Samant said that the National Executive Meeting was held under the leadership of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
"The National Executive meeting has been done under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, he guided all of us. We discussed what election commission criteria have been given to us, and how we can work for the people," he said.
"A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken on them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee," he said.
He also said, "We recommend Bharat Ratna Award should be given to Veer Sawarkar".
Last week, the Election Commission of India allotted the name Shiv Sena and the party symbol of 'Bow and Arrow' to the Eknath Shinde faction. This came as a huge blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which has been fighting to stake a claim over the party's name and symbol after Shinde's rebellion last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU