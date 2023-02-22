JUST IN
PM Modi, Owaisi will disappear from Rajasthan after election: Sachin Pilot
Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai amid symbol row
EC decision to allot 'bow and arrow' symbol to us victory of truth: Shinde
Our govt formed legally: Shinde; Raut asserts Uddhav faction is 'real' Sena
What I said is 100% true: Fadnavis on his claim on govt with Ajit Pawar
Power does not remain with anyone forever, says NCP leader Ajit Pawar
Bombay HC refuses to stop tender for sanitary napkins for govt school
Raut sends notice to Narayan Rane for 'baseless allegations' against him
Pollution control, better health system should be in BMC budget: Maha CM
Cong in Goa to distribute Rahul's letters promising LPG cylinders at Rs 500
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Gehlot alleges Union min's involvement in Sanjivani Credit Society scam
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

We accept CM Eknath Shinde as new Shiv Sena chief, says Uday Samant

Speaking to ANI, Minister Uday Samant said, We agreed that CM Eknath Shinde will be our new Shivsena party chief. We will soon submit our letter to the Election Commission regarding this

Topics
Maharashtra government | Shiv Sena | Eknath Shinde

ANI 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Within days of being allotted the 'Shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Maharashtra State Minister of Industries Uday Samant on Tuesday, said that the party members want Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to be the chief of Shiv Sena.

Speaking to ANI, Minister Uday Samant said, "We agreed that CM Eknath Shinde will be our new Shivsena party chief. We will soon submit our letter to the Election Commission regarding this.

"Today, we have decided that there will be no compromise in following the ideology of the late Balasaheb Thackeray who formed 'Shiv Sena'," Samant said.

Minister Samant said that the National Executive Meeting was held under the leadership of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

"The National Executive meeting has been done under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, he guided all of us. We discussed what election commission criteria have been given to us, and how we can work for the people," he said.

"A Committee has been formed for those who speak against the party, also necessary actions will be taken on them, cabinet minister Dada Bhuse will head the committee," he said.

He also said, "We recommend Bharat Ratna Award should be given to Veer Sawarkar".

Last week, the Election Commission of India allotted the name Shiv Sena and the party symbol of 'Bow and Arrow' to the Eknath Shinde faction. This came as a huge blow to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, which has been fighting to stake a claim over the party's name and symbol after Shinde's rebellion last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra government

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 07:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU