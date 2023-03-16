Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to visit Ayodhya after end of Budget session

Chief Minister will visit in Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing of the state legislature ends later this month, his close aide said on Wednesday.

Shinde will travel to to offer prayers to Lord Ram after the ends on March 25, he said.

A grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is coming up in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Incidentally, Shinde was in with then- Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray in mid-June 2022, just days before raising a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership which eventually triggered the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

After becoming CM in June-end, Shinde and MLAs supporting him had visited the famous Kamakya Devi temple in Guwahati.

Shinde and MLAs supporting him had camped at a Guwahati luxury hotel for eight days after the revolt in the undivided Shiv Sena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)