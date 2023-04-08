PM Modi dedicates projects worth Rs 11,300 cr to Telangana during visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore related to railways, road connectivity and health infrastructure development.

Inaugurating these projects from Parade Ground in Hyderabad, the Prime Minister, highlighting the spirit of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', said "It is the duty of the government at the Centre to realize the dreams of citizens of the state related to the development of Telangana."

The projects include laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, Hyderabad; five National Highway projects and the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Prime Minister also dedicated other development projects related to railways.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Secunderabad Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude for getting the opportunity to extend the pace of development of the state of Telangana.

He also recalled flagging off the Secunderabad Tirupati Vande Bharat Express which will connect the IT City of Hyderabad with the abode of Lord Venkateswara, Tirupati at Secunderabad Railway Station earlier in the day.

"The Secunderabad Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will successfully connect belief, modernity, technology and tourism," Modi said.

He said that special emphasis has been given so that Telangana can make the most out of India's development model laid out in the past nine years.

Giving examples of development in the cities, the Prime Minister mentioned the 70 km of metro network laid out in the last nine years and the progress made in the development of the Hyderabad Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS).

Highlighting the initiation of 13 MMTS services on Saturday, the Prime Minister informed that Rs 600 crore has been allocated for Telangana for its expansion in the state which will benefit lakhs of citizens in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and nearing districts while also giving rise to new business hubs and investment.

Modi pointed out that in the last nine years, the railway budget of Telangana has increased seventeen times and the work of laying new rail lines, rail line doubling and electrification among others have taken place in record time.

"The electrification of Secunderabad Mahabubnagar project is a prime example of this," said Modi, noting that it will improve the connectivity between Hyderabad and Bangalore.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station is part of the campaign for the modernizing of prime railway stations in the country.

Along with railways, the Prime Minister said, the highway network of Telangana is also being developed at a fast pace and mentioned the four highway projects whose foundation stone has been laid today.

Mentioning the Akkalkot Kurnool section of the highway being built at the cost of Rs 2,300 crore, the Mahabubnagar Chincholi section at the cost of Rs 1,300 crore, the Kalwakurthy Kollapur section at the cost of Rs 900 crore, and the Khammam Devarapalle section at the cost of Rs 2,700 crore, the Prime Minister emphasized that the central government is leading the development of modern highways in Telangana with full force.

Modi informed that the length of National Highways in Telangana has doubled from 2,500 kilometres from the time of the formation of the state in 2014 to more than 5,000 kilometres on Saturday where Rs 35,000 crore have been spent by the central government.

He further added that work on road projects worth Rs 60,000 crores are underway in Telangana which includes the game-changing Hyderabad Ring Road.

"The central government is emphasizing the development of both industry and agriculture in Telangana", Modi said.

Noting that textile is one such industry that gives strength to both the farmer and the labourer, the Prime Minister informed that the government has decided to set up seven mega textile parks across the country and Telangana will be home to one of them.

He further added that it will create new employment opportunities for the youth.

Referring to laying the foundation stone of AIIMS Bibinagar, the Prime Minister said that the government is also investing in education and health in Telangana.

"Today's projects will increase Ease of Travel, Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business in Telangana", he added.

However, the Prime Minister lamented the delay in the completion of several central projects due to the lack of cooperation from the state government.

Pointing out that it is the people of Telangana who are at a loss, Shri Modi urged the state government not to allow any hindrance in the works related to the development and also speed up the pace.

Highlighting the priority of our government to fulfil the hopes, aspirations and dreams of the countrymen, the Prime Minister interjected that a handful of people are very agitated by the progress of development.

He stressed that those who have been nurturing nepotism and corruption have nothing to do with the interest of the country and the welfare of the society while also creating problems for those who do honest work.

The Prime Minister warned the people of Telangana and said that they only look for the interest of their family in every project and investment.

The redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway station, to be done at the cost of Rs 720 crore, is being planned such that it will undergo a massive makeover with world-class amenities and an aesthetically designed iconic station building. The redeveloped station would be having double-level spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with multimodal connectivity for providing seamless transfer of passengers from rail to other modes among others.

During the Programme, the Prime Minister flagged off 13 new Multi-Modal Transport Service (MMTS) services in the suburban section of the Hyderabad -- Secunderabad twin city region, providing commuters with a fast, convenient and comfortable travel option. He also dedicated to the nation, the doubling and electrification of the Secunderabad Mahabubnagar project. The project stretching for a distance of over 85 km has been completed at the cost of nearly Rs 1,410 crores. The project will provide seamless connectivity and enhance the average speed of trains.

AIIMS Bibinagar is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,350 crores. The establishment of AIIMS Bibinagar is an important milestone in providing comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Telangana at their doorstep.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs. 7,850 crores which will strengthen the road connectivity of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and will aid in the socio-economic development of the region.