Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913
Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913

India has added 16,036 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

India on October 18 reported a decrease of 385 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 26,449. The country is forty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 18, it added 1,542 cases to take its total caseload to 44,632,430. And, with 8 new fatalities, including five more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,913, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 423,087 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 17, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,193,766,738. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,077,068 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 1,919 new cured cases being reported on October 18.
  • India has added 16,036 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,193,766,738 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 18 saw a decrease of 385, compared with an increase of 209 on October 17.
  • With 1,919 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 1,927 — 8 deaths and 1,919 recoveries.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8127900), Kerala (6817488), Karnataka (4066929), Tamil Nadu (3589284), and Andhra Pradesh (2338683).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4823), Tamil Nadu (4074), Karnataka (3005), Maharashtra (2802) and Assam (2707).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148372), Kerala (71315), Karnataka (40294), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506).

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 09:06 IST

