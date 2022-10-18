Data story: India adds 1,542 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,913

India on October 18 reported a decrease of 385 in active cases to take its count to 26,449. The country is forty-third among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 18, it added 1,542 cases to take its total caseload to 44,632,430. And, with 8 new fatalities, including five more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 reached 528,913, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 423,087 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 17, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,193,766,738. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,077,068 — or 98.76 per cent of the total caseload — with 1,919 new cured cases being reported on October 18.