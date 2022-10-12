JUST IN
IIT-M unveils '3 GL', a prototype of new driving licensing process
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 2,139 new Covid cases; death toll reaches 528,835

India has added 16,599 cases in the past 7 days

Topics
Coronavirus | ICMR | Covid-19 XE Variant

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

A healthcare worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Guwahati.
A healthcare worker administers a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, in Guwahati.

India on October 12 reported a decrease of 1,082 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 26,292. The country is forty-fifth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 12, it added 2,139 cases to take its total caseload to 44,618,533. And, with 13 new fatalities, including four more reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,835, or 1.19 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 493,352 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 11, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,190,969,572. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,063,406 — or 98.75 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,208 new cured cases being reported on October 12.
  • India has added 16,599 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,190,969,572 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 12 saw a decrease of 1,082, compared with 705 on October 11.
  • With 3,208 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75%, while the fatality rate is at 1.19%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,221 — 13 deaths and 3,208 recoveries.
  • India on October 11 conducted 264,216 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 897,619,571.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8125369), Kerala (6814368), Karnataka (4065968), Tamil Nadu (3587559), and Andhra Pradesh (2338554).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (4931), Tamil Nadu (4450), Karnataka (2786), Assam (2678) and Maharashtra (2387).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148362), Kerala (71271), Karnataka (40288), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26506).

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 10:07 IST

