You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Business Standard

Data story: India logs 2,208 new Covid cases; death toll at 528,999

India has added 10,452 cases in the past 7 days

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun
India on October 27 conducted 142,704 coronavirus tests. (Photo: Unsplash)

India on October 28 reported a decrease of 1,423 in active coronavirus cases to take its count to 19,398. The country is forty-fourth among the most affected countries globally by active cases. On October 28, it added 2,208 cases to take its total caseload to 44,649,088. And, with 12 new deaths, including nine fatalities reconciled by Kerala, its Covid-19 death toll reached 528,999, or 1.18 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 160,714 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on October 27, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 2,196,045,500. The count of recovered coronavirus cases across India, meanwhile, reached 44,100,691 — or 98.77 per cent of the total caseload — with 3,619 new cured cases being reported on October 28.
  • India has added 10,452 cases in the past 7 days.
  • India has so far administered 2,196,045,500 vaccine doses.
  • The count of active cases across India on October 28 saw a decrease of 1,423, compared with 786 on October 27.
  • With 3,619 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77%, while the fatality rate is at 1.18%.
  • India’s new daily closed cases stand at 3,631— 12 deaths and 3,619 recoveries.
  • India on October 27 conducted 142,704 coronavirus tests to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 900,559,796.
  • The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (8130866), Kerala (6820906), Karnataka (4068388), Tamil Nadu (3591405), and Andhra Pradesh (2338874).
  • The five states with the most active cases are Kerala (3454), Assam (2613), Tamil Nadu (2328), Karnataka (1915), and Maharashtra (1788).
  • The five states with the highest fatalities are Maharashtra (148382), Kerala (71370), Karnataka (40296), Tamil Nadu (38048), and Delhi (26508).

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 09:26 IST

