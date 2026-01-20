Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 07:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Maharashtra signs 19 investment MoUs worth ₹14.5 trillion on 1st day of WEF

Maharashtra signs 19 investment MoUs worth ₹14.5 trillion on 1st day of WEF

Soon after inaugurating state pavilion, CM Fadnavis said the state is getting good response from investors and even the development of 'third Mumbai', being undertaken by his govt, is seeing interest

Throughout the day, the chief minister held a series of business-to-government meetings with global giants such as Coca Cola, Antora Energy, Brookfield etc (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Davos
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra government on Monday signed 19 MoUs involving investment commitments worth Rs 14.5 lakh crore and over 15 lakh jobs on its first day here for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

Announcing details, the state said these MoUs are across sectors and underscore strong global confidence in Maharashtra's consumer markets, infrastructure readiness, and long-term growth fundamentals.

Soon after inaugurating the state pavilion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state is getting good response from investors and even the development of 'third Mumbai', being undertaken by his government, is seeing a lot of interest.

Throughout the day, the chief minister held a series of business-to-government meetings with global giants such as Coca Cola, Antora Energy, Brookfield etc., operating across consumer goods, beverages, hospitality, logistics, urban development, green steel and digital infrastructure.

 

He was joined by the Minister for Industries Uday Samant and senior officials.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : World Economic Forum Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

