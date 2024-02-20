Maharashtra to be $1 trillion economy by 2027-28, says Governor Bais

Maharashtra Government has set an ambitious target of becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2027-28, Governor Ramesh Bais informed the state legislature on Tuesday.

This target is in line with the country's goal of becoming a five trillion dollar economy, Bais said, addressing the legislators at the start of the day-long special session of the legislature on Maratha quota at Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai. In this year, 75 projects with Rs. 61,576 crore investment have been approved under the Package Scheme of Incentives, which will generate more than 53,000 employment opportunities in the state, he said.



Maharashtra is the highest in attracting foreign direct investment in the country. There has been foreign direct investment of Rs. 65,500 crore in the state. This investment is 38.78 per cent of the country's total foreign direct investment, he said. In January 2024, the state government signed MoUs of more than Rs 3.53 lakh crore at the World Economic Forum held in Davos. This will lead to creation of two lakh jobs, he said.