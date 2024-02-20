Coaching classes example of 'status quo', not intellect: V-P Dhankhar

Dhankhar emphasised the importance of cleaning the mind daily, eliminating negativity and executing good ideas without fear

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday cautioned students that coaching classes are an example of "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition and reminded them that innovation comes from thinking differently.

He also said that students today must think beyond competitive examinations to get a position in the government and explore other opportunities, which are now available aplenty.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of the Indira Gandhi National Open University in the national capital, Dhankhar advised the youngsters to let go of doubts and insecurities and instead use the mind as a parking place for great ideas.

He emphasised the importance of cleaning the mind daily, eliminating negativity and executing good ideas without fear.

Dhankhar highlighted that innovation often comes from thinking differently and challenging the status quo, such as coaching classes.

He said coaching classes are a "status quo" rather than true intellectual exposition or temples of knowledge.

The vice-president pointed out how individuals who enter the civil service are now exploring new areas such as setting up start-ups or engaging in agriculture and marketing.