LS polls: Vijayan highlights Kerala's PSC's job creation record to youth

Reaching out to the youth ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said Kerala PSC is far ahead of the UPSC and other state PSCs in creating employment opportunities in the public sector.

"Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) is setting an example for the entire country by making record appointments. More than 230,000 job recommendations have been issued since June 2016. The state government has created around 30,000 additional posts during this period," Vijayan said, addressing the Chief Minister's face-to-face programme with the youth, organised here.

He claimed that the state made this achievement at a time when millions of posts are lying vacant in central services and other states.

"The Union Public Service Commission has made only 16,434 appointments in central services across India since 2018. But during the same period, Kerala PSC created a record in appointments. The State Public Service Commission of Uttar Pradesh, with a population eight times that of Kerala and three times as many government employees, has only made 37,632 appointments," the Left leader claimed.

In an apparent reference to the appointments made by PSCs in the BJP-ruled states in the last five years, the CM said only 4,590 appointments have been made in Madhya Pradesh, 11,535 in Maharashtra, and 8,890 in Gujarat.

Vijayan also said only 12,940 appointments were made in West Bengal and 31,869 in Rajasthan during this period.

His statement also comes in the wake of opposition allegations that there was an undeclared ban in place on appointments in the state services and efforts are on to destroy the Kerala Public Service Commission under the Left rule.