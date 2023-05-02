Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89, details here







Who is Arun Gandhi? Arun Manilal Gandhi was born on April 14, 1934, in Durban, South Africa, to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala. He was married to Sunanda, a nurse in 1957 until her death in 2007. Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi died at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after a short disease, family sources said. The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur sometime in the afternoon, his child Tushar Gandhi said.



Even though the fifth grandson of Mahatma Gandhi considered himself to be Hindu, he held universalist beliefs. His philosophy was influenced by Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, and he collaborated extensively with Christian priests. He also held to the ahimsa (non-violence) philosophy, just like his freedom-fighter grandfather. Tushar Gandhi and Archana are the two children they both have. Sunanda and Arun came to Canada in 1987 and began the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991 at the Christian Brothers University in Memphis.

What is the professional scenario of Arun Gandhi?



Arun wrote many books like- A Patch of White and Legacy of Love: My Education in the Path of Non-violence apart from two books on poverty and politics in India and a compilation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Wit and Wisdom. In 1997, the couple started the Gandhi Legacy Tour of India. The Gandhi Satyagraha Tour of India and the Gandhi Lifescapes Tour of India were created by Arun as two additional tour itineraries. In 2013, Arun Gandhi was also elected to the Council for a Parliament of the World Religions Board of Trustees.

He additionally co-composed the book with his wife, Sunanda- The Forgotten Woman: The Untold Story of Kasturba, Mahatma Gandhi's Wife. In 2014, Gandhi wrote a picture book on Mahatma Gandhi named Grandfather Gandhi with Bethany Hegedus.



