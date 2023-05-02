close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89, details here

His son, Tushar Gandhi, stated that the 89-year-old author and sociopolitical activist, Arun Gandhi's funeral will take place later today in Kolhapur

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Arun Gandhi died

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89

2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 1:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi died at Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Tuesday after a short disease, family sources said. The funeral of the 89-year-old author and socio-political activist will be held at Kolhapur sometime in the afternoon, his child Tushar Gandhi said.


Who is Arun Gandhi?

Arun Manilal Gandhi was born on April 14, 1934, in Durban, South Africa, to Manilal Gandhi and Sushila Mashruwala. He was married to Sunanda, a nurse in 1957 until her death in 2007.

Tushar Gandhi and Archana are the two children they both have. Sunanda and Arun came to Canada in 1987 and began the MK Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence in 1991 at the Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
Even though the fifth grandson of Mahatma Gandhi considered himself to be Hindu, he held universalist beliefs. His philosophy was influenced by Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, and Christianity, and he collaborated extensively with Christian priests. He also held to the ahimsa (non-violence) philosophy, just like his freedom-fighter grandfather.



What is the professional scenario of Arun Gandhi?

In 1997, the couple started the Gandhi Legacy Tour of India. The Gandhi Satyagraha Tour of India and the Gandhi Lifescapes Tour of India were created by Arun as two additional tour itineraries. In 2013, Arun Gandhi was also elected to the Council for a Parliament of the World Religions Board of Trustees.
Arun wrote many books like- A Patch of White and Legacy of Love: My Education in the Path of Non-violence apart from two books on poverty and politics in India and a compilation of Mahatma Gandhi’s Wit and Wisdom.

Also Read

Author-journalist Arun Gandhi, Gandhiji's grandson, passes away at 89

Covid-linked deaths seen in Beijing after coronavirus rules eased

Tyre Nichols' family grieves 'on sacred ground' in Memphis after funeral

China relaxes zero-covid norms, steps up security ahead of Zemin's funeral

Packed ICUs, crowded crematoriums: Coronavirus roils Chinese towns

Delhi excise case: Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh named in ED charge sheet

Ramdas Athawale 'adopts' 5 year old leopard in Mumbai's SGNP

Considering to form panel to examine execution by hanging: Centre to SC

LG's MCD nomination power row: SC to hear Delhi govt plea on May 8

APSEZ cargo handling up 9% in FY23, customs receipts rise 96% in 2 yrs


He additionally co-composed the book with his wife, Sunanda- The Forgotten Woman: The Untold Story of Kasturba, Mahatma Gandhi's Wife. In 2014, Gandhi wrote a picture book on Mahatma Gandhi named Grandfather Gandhi with Bethany Hegedus.

Topics : Mahatma Gandhi Freedom fighters Maharashtra

First Published: May 02 2023 | 2:25 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Mahatma Gandhi's grandson Arun Gandhi passes away at 89, details here

Arun Gandhi died
2 min read

Ashok Leyland Apr sales rise 10% to 12,974 units, exports marginally down

Ashok Leyland
1 min read

RBI likely buying dollars to prevent rupee appreciation, absorb inflows

reserve bank of india
1 min read

Millions of Americans may suffer if debt showdown not solved in 30 days

US flag, US, united states
2 min read

Google-owned Youtube is rolling out new advertisement format for Shorts

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read

GST collection hits an all-time high of Rs 1.87 trillion in April

GST
3 min read

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Govt at advanced stage of consultation on sedition law: Centre to SC

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

Govt decides to extend Smart Cities Mission deadline till June 2024

smart city
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon