Saturday, September 20, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The award will be presented to the 65-year-old during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23

Mohanlal

Malayalam actor Mohanlal | Photo: Instagram

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has been named the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country's highest recognition in the field of cinema, the I&B ministry announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said the actor, director and producer is being honoured on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema.

The award will be presented to the 65-year-old during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23.

Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history, the ministry said.

 

With a career spanning more than four decades, Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

Also Read

The Critterz

Lights, camera, algorithm: OpenAI bets on AI film, targets Cannes debut

Achyut Potdar

Veteran actor Achyut Potdar, famed for '3 Idiots', 'Bharat Ki Khoj', dies

YouTube

A smart pay-per-view model could reshape film distribution economicspremium

IMAX, cinema

US cinemas weigh launching new large screen brand to challenge Imax

pushpa, south indian cinema, movies, southern india films

India's cinema struggle: Falling screens and capital crisis demand gumptionpremium

Some of his most popular and critically-acclaimed movies include Thanmathra, Drishyam, Vanaprastham, Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol and Pulimurugan.

Known for his effortless screen presence and wide range, he has received two National Film Awards for best actor, nine Kerala State Awards and international honours.

In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PK Mishra, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

Domain expertise, aptitude now key to top govt post: PM's principal secy

MCD office

Delhi govt cuts film shoot fees to attract filmmakers, boost tourism

Union minister Jitendra Singh

Need to curb avoidable service-related appeals in HCs: Jitendra Singh

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Administrative tribunals bridge executive, judiciary: CJI BR Gavai

Narendra Modi, India PM

Cong ignored India's potential: PM Modi slams licence raj, foreign reliance

Topics : Cinema Kerala national awards

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon