Business Standard
Home / India News / Malayalam film actor Siddique questioned by SIT over rape allegations

Malayalam film actor Siddique questioned by SIT over rape allegations

Siddique has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code

Actor Siddique

Siddique appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday. Image: malayalamcinema.com

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Malayalam film actor Siddique appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday for questioning in connection with a rape case registered against him.

The SIT, led by an IPS officer, is currently interrogating Siddique at the Cantonment police station here.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In her complaint, a young female actor alleged that Siddique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.

The Supreme Court had granted Siddique interim protection from arrest last week, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

 

The High Court had cited the seriousness of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation, while dismissing his bail plea.

Siddique has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

More From This Section

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

PM Modi's long journey of public service living inspiration, says Shah

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

LIVE news: Delhi court grants bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

Protest, Doctor Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest, Junior doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Junior doctors continue fast-unto-death, demand justice

Health Minister Ma Subramanian

5 people died due to excessive heat: TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

Lalu Prasad

Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and sons

He claims the complainant has been harassing him with false accusations since 2019.

This case is part of a broader investigation into allegations of sexual harassment against prominent Malayalam film personalities, following the Justice K Hema Committee report on sexual crimes against female actors.

Multiple FIRs have been registered in connection with these allegations.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Premiumkerala

Kerala's rebranding push for private investment: Businesses wait and watch

gavel law cases

BJP state chief Surendran discharged by Kerala court from poll bribery case

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

3-level probe ordered by cabinet into Thrissur Pooram disruption: Kerala CM

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Congress MLA demands apology from CM Vijayan on 'gold smuggling' remark'

V D Satheesan

Kerala CM's remarks on gold smuggling to please Sangh Parivar leaders: Cong

Topics : Kerala Rape cases Sexual harassment case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon