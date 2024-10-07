Business Standard
Land-for-jobs case: Delhi court grants bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and sons

RJD chief and former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, were granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh each

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
A Delhi court has granted bail to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former railways minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, in connection with the land-for-jobs scam. The trio appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court, where they were granted bail on a surety of Rs 1 lakh each.

What is the land-for-jobs case?

The case, investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleges that Lalu Prasad Yadav, while serving as railways minister, and his family received land in exchange for job appointments in the Indian Railways. The ED has accused the Yadav family of acquiring these land parcels through illegal means and classifying them as "proceeds of crime" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to the ED, the investigation revealed that Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with his family and associates, engaged in a conspiracy to acquire land parcels at undervalued rates in exchange for railway jobs. Most of the properties were linked to Rabri Devi, Lalu's wife, and were located near their existing holdings. These land deals were allegedly orchestrated to benefit the family while obscuring their direct involvement.

Despite Lalu Prasad Yadav's denial of involvement, the ED has presented evidence suggesting his direct role in the appointments and land deals. The court, led by Special CBI Judge Vishal Gogne, found sufficient material to proceed with the case against the accused. Additionally, Tej Pratap Yadav, who was not initially named in the charge sheet, was later summoned due to his involvement as a director in A K Infosystems.

The ED further claimed that entities like A K Infosystems Pvt Ltd were used to conceal the illicit land acquisitions. The company, later transferred to Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, was part of a complex financial structure devised to hide the transactions.

Bail and further hearing

During the hearing on Monday, Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav and his sons.

Upon exiting the court, Tejashwi Yadav told ANI, "They keep indulging in political conspiracy. They misuse agencies. There is nothing concrete in this case. Our victory is certain."

The next hearing is scheduled for October 25.

