Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers over 'derogatory remarks' on PM Modi

All three had made scathing remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Lakshadweep. The government is currently trying to make the Union Territory a major tourism destination

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28, in UAE. File photo: PTI

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maldivian government on Sunday suspended three ministers over derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef, both Deputy Ministers of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, and Hassan Zihan, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, were suspended, Maldivian media reported on Sunday evening.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

All three had made scathing remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Lakshadweep. The government is currently trying to make the Union Territory a major tourism destination.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," a statement released by Malé on Sunday said.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it added.

Earlier in the day, the websites of the Maldives President's office, Foreign Ministry, and Tourism Ministry were down and unreachable in a suspected cyber attack, according to Maldives' media. The websites were later restored.

The comments by the Maldivian ministers had elicited major condemnation from Indians online. Many had also called for cancelling bookings to the island nation. Indians make up a major chunk of incoming foreign tourists into the Maldives.

Major Maldivian political figures, including ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, had condemned the remarks.

Ties between India and the Maldives have been strained after President Mohamed Muizzu was sworn into power in November.

Also Read

Pro-China candidate Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives presidential election

A year in politics: A recap of all key global events that shaped 2023

Why Jaishankar and not PM Modi may attend Maldives president's swearing-in

Maldives opts out of hydrology agreement with Indian Navy signed in 2019

EC Arun Goel on visit to Maldives to observe presidential election

World wants to engage with India on FTAs: Union minister Piyush Goyal

Plans afoot to develop Noida-like industrial city in UP's Bundelkhand

Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

'Strongly condemn derogatory, racist remarks on PM Modi': Ex-Maldivian VP

Congress deplores arrest of 2 editors in Manipur, demands their release

Topics : Narendra Modi Maldives India Prime Minister tourism sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 07 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024Covid-19 Cases UpdateAditya L-1 Mission LiveTesla Smaller Fast-Charging BatteriesIIT Bombay Salary PackagesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon