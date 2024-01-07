Maldives govt suspends 3 ministers over 'derogatory remarks' on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during the COP28, in UAE. File photo: PTI

The Maldivian government on Sunday suspended three ministers over derogatory remarks made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India.

Mariyam Shiuna and Malsha Shareef, both Deputy Ministers of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, and Hassan Zihan, Deputy Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation, were suspended, Maldivian media reported on Sunday evening.

All three had made scathing remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Lakshadweep. The government is currently trying to make the Union Territory a major tourism destination.

"The Government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the Government of Maldives," a statement released by Malé on Sunday said.

"Moreover, the relevant authorities of the Government will not hesitate to take action against those who make such derogatory remarks," it added.

Earlier in the day, the websites of the Maldives President's office, Foreign Ministry, and Tourism Ministry were down and unreachable in a suspected cyber attack, according to Maldives' media. The websites were later restored.

The comments by the Maldivian ministers had elicited major condemnation from Indians online. Many had also called for cancelling bookings to the island nation. Indians make up a major chunk of incoming foreign tourists into the Maldives.

Major Maldivian political figures, including ex-president Mohamed Nasheed, had condemned the remarks.

Ties between India and the Maldives have been strained after President Mohamed Muizzu was sworn into power in November.