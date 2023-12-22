A year in politics: A recap of all key global events that shaped 2023

From the Israel-Hamas conflict to the coronation of King Charles III in the UK, and the arrest of former US President Donald Trump, the global stage witnessed a spectrum of developments in 2023. There were some of the biggest events that shook the globe and will strongly influence the upcoming years. Here is a look at the political landscapes, diplomatic tensions, and societal shifts that have defined the past twelve months.

Israel-Hamas conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza broke out when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7. The retaliatory assault on Gaza by Israel has resulted in devastating casualties, with nearly 20,000 Palestinians killed, tens of thousands wounded, and a staggering 90 per cent of the enclave's 2.3 million residents displaced, according to UN Palestinian refugee agency's latest report. The current escalation traces back to a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, leaving over 1,200 Israelis dead and thousands more injured. Efforts by the United Nations, including a recent humanitarian ceasefire vote, have faced challenges in translating into effective actions on the ground.





WHO ends global Covid-19 emergency status

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the end of the global emergency status for COVID-19 on May 5, over three years since its initial declaration. With the pandemic officially over, the focus shifts to managing the virus alongside other infectious diseases. The Covid death rate had significantly declined, from 100,000 people per week (its peak in January 2021) to just over 3,500 in the week following April 24, 2023, according to WHO data. This reflected the impact of widespread vaccination, improved treatments, and population immunity. However, concerns have risen with the emergence of the JN.1 Covid variant prompting heightened vigilance and precautionary measures by governments around the world. The variant was first detected in early July in Denmark and Israel.

India overtakes China as world's most populous country

In April, the United Nations announced that India had surpassed China to be the world's most populous country, with an estimated 1.43 billion people. China has held this title for nearly a century. UN demographers predict that India will maintain this status for decades, as China's population shrinks and ages. Projections suggest China's population could decline by 100 million by mid-century, coupled with a significant increase in median age. In contrast, India is expected to reach nearly 1.7 billion with a younger median age, sparking discussions of a “demographic dividend” driving economic growth. The shifting demographics pose challenges for China, necessitating social safety net investments, while India sees opportunities for sustained growth.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested on corruption charges

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested on May 9 from within the high court in Islamabad. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detained Khan over corruption allegations. The Supreme Court of Pakistan, however, ruled the arrest as unlawful. Since 2022, the cricketer-turned-politician has been named in more than 150 legal cases with charges ranging from corruption to terrorism.

At the beginning of August, Imran Khan was arrested for the second time for a separate corruption case. He was handed a three-year prison sentence in absentia that also bans Khan from holding political office for the next five years. The arrest and subsequent legal proceedings have stirred significant political turmoil in Pakistan. Khan, who is perhaps one of the most popular leaders in South Asia, has maintained his innocence.

PTI chief Imran Khan at a Lahore court pti/ap

India-Canada relations deteriorate over Khalistani leader's killing

The diplomatic relations between India and Canada nosedived on September 18 when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed that they had "credible allegations" of Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. On the same day, Canada expelled an Indian diplomat, leading to India's reciprocal expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat.

India denied the claims, calling them "absurd", asserting it was an attempt to divert attention from Khalistani terrorists and extremists taking refuge in Canada.

The situation escalated further after 41 Canadian diplomats from India were recalled and India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens for nearly two months between September 21-November 22.

Coronation of King Charles III in UK

King Charles III was formally crowned as the 40th British monarch in a two-hour ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The event, watched by millions globally, reflects the traditions of nearly a thousand years. While Charles ascended to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death in September 2022, the official coronation took place this year. The ascension of the 74-year-old monarch, known for his commitment to sustainable living, multi-faith perspectives, and strong ties to India and the Commonwealth, marks the first UK coronation in 70 years.





The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’.pic.twitter.com/kGrV3W0bky ???????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???????? ???????????? ????????????????The Archbishop of Canterbury places St Edward’s Crown on The King’s anointed head. The clergy, congregation and choir all cry ‘God Save The King’. #Coronation May 6, 2023

Shooting of Nahel Merzouk triggers Paris riots

The fatal shooting of Nahel Merzouk, a 17-year-old unarmed French citizen of Algerian and Moroccan descent, by police on June 27 ignited widespread unrest across France. Merzouk was shot by police during a routine traffic stop in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris. After a video circulated on X (formerly Twitter) revealing the officers pointing a gun at Merzouk's stopped car, protests were organised in Merzouk's hometown on June 28. However, tensions escalated as demonstrations spread to various cities, resulting in violent clashes across the country.

For over five consecutive nights, France experienced extensive riots, leading to more than 3,000 arrests nationwide. The event has reignited discussions on police's use of deadly force, with left-wing lawmakers advocating for the repeal or revision of a 2017 law that facilitated officers to shoot at moving vehicles. To quell the violence, France's Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, deployed over 40,000 law enforcement officers, resulting in injuries to both officers and protesters.

African Union joins G20 under India's presidency

India hosted the 2023 G20 Summit on September 9-10. A total of 43 heads of government attended the summit where the Delhi Declaration was passed. One of the most significant achievements of the summit included the 55-nation African Union (AU) joining the G20 with India's support. During the summit, India also announced the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) and India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) which has the potential to reshape the global geopolitical and economic landscape.

US President Biden, Canadian PM Trudeau, and British PM Rishi Sunak were among the attendees, while Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were notably absent from the leaders’ summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces African Union President and Comoros President Azali Assouman as he warmly invites him to join other G20 leaders as the African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20 during the G20 Summit, as Brazilian Pres

One year of Russia-Ukraine war and EU-Ukraine Summit

February 24, 2023, marked one year of the Russia-Ukraine war. An analysis by Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on the day, revealed that Russia suffered more combat deaths in Ukraine during the first year of the conflict than in all its wars since World War II combined. The average rate of Russian soldiers killed per month was also notably higher than in previous conflicts, highlighting the mammoth toll of the war of attrition.

The EU-Ukraine Summit on February 3, 2023, also addressed Ukraine's path to membership in the European Union, initiatives for peace and accountability, EU response to Russia's aggression, as well as cooperation on reconstruction, relief, energy, and connectivity. This marked the first summit since the conflict's onset and Ukraine's designation as a candidate country.

Former US President Donald Trump arrested, spends 20 minutes in jail

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, was formally arrested on August 25 evening at Atlanta's Fulton County Jail, after he turned himself in to Georgia authorities. Trump is facing racketeering and conspiracy charges connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia, which he lost to Joe Biden.

The charges include violating Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations (RICO) Act, along with six conspiracy counts related to alleged forgery attempts, impersonation of a public official, and submission of false statements and documents.

Skipping the body searches and handcuffing, Trump was fingerprinted and his mugshot was taken. He spent a total of 20 minutes in the jail, before departing on a private jet back to his New Jersey golf course.

Photo: Bloomberg

Special mentions

Libertarian Javier Milei elected President of Argentina

In a historic shift, Javier Milei won the Argentine Presidential elections in 2023 with the widest margin of victory ever observed in the country since 1983. Milei identifies as a liberal libertarian and aligns himself with monarchist and anarcho-capitalist principles. Milei's proposals for Argentina, which is grappling with skyrocketing inflation, include reducing the size of the government, dollarising the economy, and eliminating the Central Bank. On December 21, thousands began protesting the austerity and deregulation measures announced by the newly elected President Javier Milei.

Mohamed Muizzu wins Maldives Presidential elections, expels Indian troops

The Male city Mayor, Mohamed Muizzu, supported by the China-leaning Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM), emerged victorious during the Maldivian Presidential election run-off on September 30.

Propelled into office with the party's "India Out" campaign, President Mohamed Muizzu ordered the removal of Indian troops from the archipelago. Following this, the President recently declared that it would not extend the previous government's agreement with India regarding the hydrographic survey.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins historic Turkey runoff vote

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in a historic runoff election against opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu. The win confirms his third five-year term in power. Erdogan won with 4.5 percentage points over his opponent, at a time when there had been growing grievances against the leader. Erdogan's win came amid a battered economy and a cost-of-living crisis in Turkey, which according to experts have been exacerbated by his unorthodox economic policies.