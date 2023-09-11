Mamata Banerjee attending G20 dinner: Matter of courtesy, says TMC leader

Also Read

Embellished trees, floral works: New Delhi gets ready for G20 Summit

G20 Summit: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to President's dinner

A look at the millet-rich culinary extravaganza that awaits G20 guests

Tharoor lauds India's sherpa after '200 hrs of non-stop negotiations' claim

Heading to India with a clear focus, says Rishi Sunak ahead of G20 Summit

Rajasthan elections: Jaipur govt increases e-rickshaw quota to 32k from 29k

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

Impossible demands of private transporters' cannot be met: Siddaramaiah

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties