Mamata Banerjee to launch scheme for development of rural roads in Bengal

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 12:17 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will launch a scheme for development of rural roads at Singur in Hooghly district on Tuesday.

Under the 'Pathashree-Rastashree' scheme around 12,000 km of roads will be constructed or reconstructed in 29,475 villages of the state, a senior official of the Panchayat and Rural Development department said.

Twenty two districts will benefit from this project as 8,767 roads have been approved under this scheme, he said.

"New roads will be built and old ones will be completed within a specific time with the financial assistance of the state government. The CM will launch the scheme today from Singur," minister of state for panchayat, Becharam Manna told PTI.

The official said that 1,548 roads will be upgraded under the scheme.

Topics : Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal | PMGSY Rural Roads Project

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 10:50 AM IST

