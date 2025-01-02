Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Border areas, remote villages in Ladakh digitally connected: Army

Border areas, remote villages in Ladakh digitally connected: Army

In a post on X on Thursday, the Indian Army also shared a video of this journey and glimpses of the change it has brought to the lives of local people in the region

indian army,sikkim

The Army further said the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps "proactively engaged all the telecom service providers" and assisted them in installation of mobile towers in theses remote areas. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sustained efforts by the Army, in collaboration with telecom service providers, in the past five months has brought border areas and remote villages in Ladakh, including remote locations of Kargil and Siachen, on the digital connectivity map.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Indian Army also shared a video of this journey and glimpses of the change it has brought to the lives of local people in the region.

In its post captioned 'Indian Army for India's First Villages: Bringing Connectivity & Hope to Remote Areas', the Army said the border areas and remote villages in Ladakh were "devoid of 4G mobile connectivity" until June 2024.

 

"This was depriving the local communities from being connected to the digital revolution in the nation. The Indian Army in collaboration with Bharti Airtel set out to ensure connectivity in these First Villages of India," it said.

The Army further said the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps "proactively engaged all the telecom service providers" and assisted them in installation of mobile towers in theses remote areas.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata accuses BSF of infiltration plot; border guards reject claim

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

Mamata Banerjee alleges BSF letting 'Bangladeshi terrorists' enter Bengal

BSF recovers drones along Punjab border

BSF recovers 3 Pakistani drones from border areas in Punjab's Amritsar

Manipur police search operation

Security forces destroy 4 bunkers, occupy 3 after gunfights in Manipur

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah inaugurates residential complex for BSF personnel at Agartala Port

"Fighting against the harsh weather including sub-zero temperatures, a total of 42 Airtel 4G mobile towers have been installed in 5 months covering the remote locations of Kargil, Siachen, Demchok, DBO and Galwan providing much needed connectivity to the populace as well as soldiers serving in Ladakh," it said in its post.

"This initiative will boost tourism in the state and help the local community by improving access to online education, remote healthcare and fostering economic opportunities through government schemes bridging the existing digital divide.

"Indian Army is committed to fostering holistic development of First Villages located in remote areas to achieve our national vision of #ViksitBharat by 2047," the Army said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Places of Worship Act: SC to hear plea against 'Bhojshala' survey in MP

delhi university, education, DU

DU to distribute laptops, tablets to orphaned, visually impaired students

ambulance

Force Motors bags order for supply of 2,429 ambulances to UP Health Dept

jake sullivan with EAM Jaishankar

News updates: US NSA Jake Sullivan set to visit India early next week

Supreme Court, SC

'Farishtey' funds cleared: Delhi govt and L-G must settle disputes, says SC

Topics : BSF Indian Army Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir Indian Defence forces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon