DU to distribute laptops, tablets to orphaned, visually impaired students

DU to distribute laptops, tablets to orphaned, visually impaired students

The distribution of laptops and tablets will take place under the Sashakt Beti' and e-Drishti' programmes

delhi university, education, DU

The University of Delhi Foundation, a non-profit company, established by DU will facilitate the distribution ceremony. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

The Delhi University will distribute laptops and tablets to orphaned female and single-parent female students along with visually impaired students on January 4, according to an official statement.

The distribution will be done at the inaugural of DU Samarpan Samaroh event slated to be attended by Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan at the Vice Regal Lodge.

The distribution of laptops and tablets will take place under the Sashakt Beti' and e-Drishti' programmes, with the vision of promoting digital inclusivity and academic excellence, the statement said.

Under the programmes, female students who are either orphans or single-parent children with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh, studying at the university are eligible to avail of the benefit.

 

The University of Delhi Foundation, a non-profit company, established by DU will facilitate the distribution ceremony.

The primary objective of the foundation is to build the endowment fund of the university by mobilising donations and funds from individuals, alumni, philanthropists, institutions, associations, business fraternities, and corporate houses.

Additionally, the event will also witness the unveiling of a fully equipped university ambulance donated by LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation and the release of the book "Commemorative Volume of Donor's Chronicle, 2024".

Dharmendra Pradhan Delhi University Delhi-NCR Delhi Education ministry

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 9:49 PM IST

