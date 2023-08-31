Confirmation

Mamata to visit Spain, Dubai in September to attract investments: Official

Banerjee will most likely fly to Dubai on September 13, and visit Spain thereafter, the official said

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 4:48 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Dubai and Spain in September to attract investments, a senior official said on Thursday.
The central government has given its nod to Banerjee's trip, which is expected in the second week of September, he said.
Banerjee will most likely fly to Dubai on September 13, and visit Spain thereafter, the official said.
Her trip could continue till September 23.
The chief minister is expected to meet industrialists and business tycoons in the two foreign countries," he said.
In 2021, the Centre had not granted Banerjee permission to visit Rome, where she was scheduled to attend a world peace conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee Spain Dubai West Bengal

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 4:48 PM IST

