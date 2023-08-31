Mamata to visit Spain, Dubai in September to attract investments: Official

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Dubai and Spain in September to attract investments, a senior official said on Thursday.

The central government has given its nod to Banerjee's trip, which is expected in the second week of September, he said.

Banerjee will most likely fly to Dubai on September 13, and visit Spain thereafter, the official said.

Her trip could continue till September 23.

The chief minister is expected to meet industrialists and business tycoons in the two foreign countries," he said.

In 2021, the Centre had not granted Banerjee permission to visit Rome, where she was scheduled to attend a world peace conference.

