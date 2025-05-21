Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Mamata urges North Bengal officials to stay alert for cross-border threats

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed administrative and police officials in the northern part of the state to remain vigilant for cross-border threats in the strategically sensitive region.

She also asked the officials to stay alert in view of potential flooding due to heavy rain.

Chairing a high-level administrative meeting during her ongoing three-day visit to northern West Bengal, she said the region, which shares international borders with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, is "highly sensitive", and directed the police and administration to intensify patrolling to prevent any infiltration bid, especially of anti-national elements.

"Even though the BSF is deployed, state administrative officials must also remain vigilant," she said.

 

She also cautioned officials against the spread of misinformation and fake news, stating that updates should only be disseminated through the government during any crisis. 

The chief minister also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the voter list and asked officials to ensure proper scrutiny.

Banerjee also said that heavy rainfall in neighbouring Sikkim and Bhutan often leads to flooding in the northern districts of the state.

She said the state government has requested the Centre to coordinate with Bhutan for a joint water management mechanism to tackle the situation better.

"We must begin disaster management preparations immediately. Communication between northern West Bengal and the rest of the state needs to be strengthened," Banerjee said, while instructing officials to form dedicated disaster response teams in each district.

Banerjee is on a three-day tour of north Bengal, underlining the strategic importance of the 'Chicken's neck' corridor that connects the Northeast with the rest of the country.

She also spoke about development activities and expediting pending projects in north Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mamata Banerjee West Bengal terrorist groups

First Published: May 21 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

