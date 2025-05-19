Monday, May 19, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Not opting out of Centre's diplomatic mission, clarifies WB CM Mamata

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party was not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party was not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Reaffirming her party's support for the Union government on matters of external affairs, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her party was not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and would send its representatives once a formal request is received from the Centre.

She stressed that the Centre should not decide which party sends whom as part of the delegation.

"We were not contacted about this. Nowadays, they only inform the parliamentary party, not the main outfit. The parliamentary party cannot take policy decisions," the West Bengal Chief Minister said at Kolkata airport before leaving for north Bengal on a three-day official trip.

 

"No request to send a representative's name for the outreach programme came to us. If it had, then of course we could have considered it. We are totally in favour of the country on matters of external affairs. Naming representatives for diplomatic multi-party delegations to counter Pak-backed terrorism is the choice of parties, not of the Centre," Banerjee said.

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

