Woman, posing as SI at Rajasthan Police Academy for two years, held

Woman, posing as SI at Rajasthan Police Academy for two years, held

The woman was posing as a sub-inspector after attending training at Rajasthan Police Academy for two years using a fake identity, forged documents, and uniforms. Probe is underway

The accused, identified as Mona Bugalia, also known as Mooli, was taken into custody earlier this week in Sikar district, Rajasthan. | Credit: X

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

The Rajasthan Police have arrested a woman, who was impersonating as a police sub-inspector for almost two years at the Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) using a fake identity and forged documents.
 
The accused, identified as Mona Bugalia, also known as Mooli, was taken into custody earlier this week in Sikar district. She had been absconding since 2023 when a complaint was first registered against her in Jaipur, according to a report by NDTV.
 
According to media reports, Bugalia never cleared the sub-inspector recruitment exam, but still managed to enter one of the state's top police training institutions.

Police recover uniforms, forged documents

Following her arrest, police searched a rented room linked to Bugalia and found ₹7 lakh in cash, three police uniforms, and some Rajasthan Police Academy exam papers. They also recovered forged documents she had used to fabricate her identity.
 
 
Bugalia hails from Nimba Ke Bas in Nagaur district, and her father works as a truck driver. Official records confirmed she failed the sub-inspector recruitment exam in 2021. After that, she allegedly created fake documents under the name “Mooli Devi” and spread a message on social media claiming she had been selected.

Joined WhatsApp group for recruits, attended drills

She also joined a WhatsApp group meant for sub-inspector trainees and appeared at the Rajasthan Police Academy, claiming she belonged to an earlier batch through the sports quota.
 
Bugalia was regularly seen in full uniform on the RPA parade grounds, taking part in outdoor drills, appearing in social media reels, and posing for photos with senior police officials. She even posted motivational messages while pretending to be an officer.
 
In one instance, she gave a career guidance talk from a public stage, dressed in full police uniform, standing beside senior officers, including those from the Indian Police Service.

Entered academy through special gate

It has also come to light that Bugalia avoided entering through the academy's main gate to escape ID checks. Instead, she reportedly used a special gate reserved for officers and their families. Investigators found that she never used the RPA’s main entrance, fearing identity verification.
 
Police are now trying to identify those who may have helped her. It also emerged that while staying in Sikar, she allegedly used WhatsApp calls to threaten individuals.
 
However, Bugalia’s impersonation began to fall apart when some trainee sub-inspectors expressed doubts about her credentials. Senior officers were alerted, and an internal probe was launched. When questioned, Bugalia admitted that she had faked her identity. She told police she had done it partly to impress her family — especially her four sisters — and partly to enjoy the privileges associated with being a police officer.

'Example of system failure'

The case has sparked a strong reaction from netizens. Social activist Vijay Kumbhar even called the incident a sign of a failing system. "Mona Bugalia failed the cop exam in 2021. So she changed her name, forged documents, and got into the Jaipur Police Academy as 'Mooli Devi.' For two years, she trained, made reels with IPS officers, played tennis with ADGs, and extorted people. Nobody noticed she wasn't even real. Now arrested. No background check. No verification. Nothing," he wrote on social media.
 
"You verify the whole world, but not your own recruits? This isn't just a lapse. It's institutional rot," he added.
  Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway to find out how Bugalia managed to get through security checks and who may have assisted her.

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

