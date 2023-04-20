close

Manipur BJP MLA files complaint against party's Minority Morcha chief

In a sign of the rift with the BJP's Manipur unit, party MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani who is currently in Delhi, has filed a complaint with the DGP of Manipur police against BJP Minority Morcha president

Press Trust of India Imphal
BJP, BJP logo

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:20 AM IST
In a sign of the rift with the BJP's Manipur unit, party MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani who is currently in Delhi, has filed a complaint with the DGP of Manipur police against BJP Minority Morcha president for a comment the latter made in a Facebook post.

Raghumani, who is one of the four BJP MLAs camping in Delhi to reportedly meet the party's central leadership and voice grievances, said he interpreted a comment made by the Morha chief Asker Ali Mkm to be "a threat" to his life while and urged "for action under cybercrime law and IPC Section 506."

Ali allegedly commented about the four MLA's move to sound out the BJP top leadership, stating "let this be the last trip to Delhi" in Manipuri language.

In his complaint, Raghumani claimed Ali,"Has issued this statement while I am away in Delhi and he seems to be threatening that this will be my last trip to Delhi or anywhere."

"The comment seems to have been issued with a malicious intent at the behest of people who are perhaps involved in drug business and do not want such issues to be brought up in meetings with leaders in Delhi" Raghumani said in his complaint.

Uripok MLA Khwairakpam Raghumani, posted a picture on Facebook of a meeting with Union Minister of State for DONER B L Verma.

"They (Thokchom Radheshyam Singh, Karam Shyam, Paonam Brojen and Raghumani) discussed the border and developmental issues of Manipur," the post said.

The move created speculation of dissension brewing in the Biren Singh-led BJP government as the trip to Delhi to meet national leaders came soon after BJP MLA Karam Shyam of Langthabal constituency tendered his resignation on Monday from the chairmanship of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited complaining that he had "not been assigned any responsibility". PTI COR

On April 8, BJP MLA Thokchom Radheshyaam of Heirok constituency had resigned from the post of advisor to the chief minister citing similar grievance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Manipur BJP

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:20 AM IST

