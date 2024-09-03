Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Manipur CM Biren Singh calls drone attacks on civilians act of terrorism

Manipur CM Biren Singh calls drone attacks on civilians act of terrorism

Singh's comments followed two separate drone bomb attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Biren Singh emphasised, "We denounce all forms of violence. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday condemned the drone bomb attacks on civilians as acts of terrorism and vowed a firm response.
Taking to X, Singh expressed his outrage, stating, "Dropping bombs on civilian populations and security forces using drones is an act of terrorism, and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms."

Singh's comments followed two separate drone bomb attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district, which resulted in the deaths of two persons, including a woman, and injuries to 12 others.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with the utmost seriousness and will respond decisively to combat these forms of terrorism targeting the indigenous population," Singh said.
He emphasised, "We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism."
 

The use of drones in these bomb attacks marks the first instance of "hi-tech weapons" being employed in the state.
While drones had previously been used by warring groups for surveillance and tracking militants, this represents a significant escalation, an official told PTI.

More From This Section

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE: Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to rise to next level, says EAM Jaishankar

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Dates, timings, importance, rituals, and more

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana flood fury: CM Revanth Reddy to visit affected areas today

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Time ripe for India-Singapore relations to raise to next level: Jaishankar

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

J'khand govt outreach programme generates 552K applications in 3 days

On the attack at Koutruk, the official said "police responded promptly."

"There was mobilisation of armed miscreants in many places which had seen intense conflict in the past. When the attack started in Koutruk, immediately IGP, DIG and SP and other police forces rushed to the area to counter the situation. Retaliatory firing and combing operations along with Army and central forces were conducted," a police statement said.
It said police head quarters also gave instruction to all senior formations and all district SPs to remain vigilant, alert all forces in their respective districts and conduct joint operations by coordinating with central forces.
The Manipur government has ordered the state police to conduct combing operations and sanitisation in areas bordering Imphal West district where two persons were killed and 12 others injured in an attack by suspected militants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

When will our frequent flyer visit Manipur: Congress's dig at PM Modi

Manipur

5 abandoned houses burnt in Manipur village, militants chased away: Police

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

2 killed, 9 injured in firing, bomb attack by militants in Manipur

N Biren Singh

Kuki-Zo community protests in Delhi, demands action against Manipur CM

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

Manipur CM promises full peace in 6 months, says no question of resigning

Topics : N Biren Singh Manipur Manipur govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon