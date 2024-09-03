J'khand govt outreach programme generates 552K applications in 3 days

Jharkhand CM first launched the programme on November 15, 2021 by holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level

Over 5.52 lakh applications were generated in the first three days of the Jharkhand government's flagship outreach programme, an official said on Tuesday. Aimed at taking welfare schemes to the doorstep of people, the JMM-led government started the fourth leg of 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' (your scheme, your government at your doorstep) on August 30. As of September 2, as many as 1,224 camps were organised across the state and a total of 5,52,836 applications were generated, according to an official statement. Of the total, 42,869 applications were disposed of, while 160 applications were rejected, it stated.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X, "Your scheme, your government at your doorstep is touching a new height every day."



The programme will continue till September 15.

Major demand for state government-sponsored housing scheme --Abua Awas Yojana--is evident in the camps.

Altogether 2,93,657 applications were received for the scheme till Monday, which was followed by universal pension scheme with a total of 31,092 applications.

Jharkhand CM first launched the programme on November 15, 2021 by holding camps for beneficiaries at the panchayat level.

The initiative aims at processing applications related to welfare schemes on the spot so that villagers start receiving benefits at the earliest.

In 2021, a total of 6,867 camps were organised and around 35.95 lakh applications received.

In 2022, 5,696 camps were held and around 55.44 lakh applications were generated. In the third phase in 2023, a total of 5,496 camps were organised and around 58.26 lakh applications were received.

Out of the total applications received in three phases, around 1.49 crore applications were disposed of, an official said.

The programme aims to ensure that no eligible person is left without benefits. It includes applications for schemes such as Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Swasth Suraksha Yojana, Abua Awas Yojana, the universal pension scheme, Chief Minister's Livestock Development Scheme, and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), among others.