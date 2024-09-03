Business Standard
Home / Politics / When will our frequent flyer visit Manipur: Congress's dig at PM Modi

When will our frequent flyer visit Manipur: Congress's dig at PM Modi

Congress had wondered why Prime Minister Modi can't be the peacemaker by visiting violence-hit Manipur

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Ramesh had asserted that the Manipur chief minister has "lost all credibility". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a visit to Brunei and Singapore, the Congress took a swipe at him on Tuesday, asking when will "our frequent flyer" make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur.
Prime Minister Modi is visiting Brunei on September 3-4 at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in all existing sectors.
He is slated to visit Singapore on September 4-5 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The non-biological PM is making what is being billed as a 'historic' visit to Brunei, after which he goes to Singapore. When is our frequent flyer going to make a 'humanitarian' visit to the troubled state of Manipur?"
 
The situation in Manipur continues to be very tense, despite claims to the contrary being made by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, he said.
"Today is exactly 16 months since the eruption of violence in Manipur, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds and the displacement of thousands of people who live in abysmal conditions in relief camps," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"It is beyond belief that Mr. Narendra Modi has still not found the time or the inclination to go to the state and interact with political parties, civil society groups, and the people themselves," he said.
Ramesh also tagged a media report which quoted an emissary appointed by Biren Singh to bridge the gap between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities as saying that it was "difficult to mediate amid violence" in an "environment which is not conducive for talks".
The Congress on Friday had wondered why Prime Minister Modi can't be the peacemaker by visiting violence-hit Manipur when he is going "all over the world" trying to play that role.
 
Ramesh had asserted that the Manipur chief minister has "lost all credibility" and things cannot improve under him.
Ramesh's remarks had come in response to Singh's interview to PTI in which the chief minister has promised to fully restore peace in the state in six months with the Centre's help, and also ruled out stepping down, saying he has neither committed a crime nor spawned a scandal.
Ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities has claimed more than 200 lives in Manipur since May last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Congress BJP Manipur

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

