Manish Sisodia seeks SC's relief on bail condition in Delhi excise case

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has approached the Supreme Court seeking relaxation of his bail condition that requires him to appear before the investigating officer twice a week

Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to a petition from former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia. Sisodia sought a relaxation of the bail condition that mandates him to appear before the investigating officer every Monday and Thursday.
 
An SC bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan said that it would make a decision on the matter during the next hearing without any adjournment. “Issue notice. Returnable in two weeks,” the top court directed, as reported by Bar and Bench.
 
“He’s a respectable person. He has already appeared 60 times. No other accused faces such a condition,” argued senior advocate AM Singhvi, representing Sisodia.
 
 
Sisodia requested an expedited hearing, pointing out that the opposing side might seek an adjournment during the next session. The Bench clarified that the matter would be resolved at the next hearing. “We make it clear we will decide the application on the next date,” the SC bench said.
 
In August this year, the top court granted Sisodia bail in cases filed by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED in connection with the now-defunct Delhi excise policy.
 
The bail was granted after the top court acknowledged that the prolonged delay in the trial violated Sisodia’s right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.
 
The bail conditions included:

>Bail bonds of Rs 10 lakh with two sureties of equal value
>Surrender of his passport
>Reporting to the investigating officer every Monday and Thursday between 10 am and 11 am
 
Sisodia has requested the court to relax the condition related to reporting every Monday and Thursday. Sisodia remained in custody from February 26, 2023, until his bail in August. The case involves allegations that the excise policy was manipulated to favour certain liquor vendors in exchange for bribes, which were allegedly used to fund the AAP’s election campaign in Goa.
Initially, Sisodia had filed several bail applications, all of which were denied before he was granted bail in August.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

