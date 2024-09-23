Business Standard
Only 'Sisodia-Kejriwal' duo together can build schools in Delhi: Sisodia

Former Delhi deputy CM Sisodia launched the 'padyatra' on August 16, days after coming out of Tihar where he was lodged for 17 months in the excise policy case

AAP leader Manish Sisodia | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

AAP leader Manish Sisodia urged people on Monday to vote for his party in next year's Assembly polls in Delhi while asserting that only the Kejriwal-Sisodia combine can build schools in the national capital.
During a foot march in Dwarka, he also said Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP's election symbol "broom" were the "real symbols" of honesty.
The former Delhi deputy CM launched the "padyatra" on August 16, days after coming out of Tihar where he was lodged for 17 months in the excise policy case. The aim of the march is to reach out to people in all 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi.
 
"Only Manish and Kejriwal's duo can build schools... Kejriwal and the broom (party symbol) are the real symbols of honesty," he said before beginning the march in the Dwarka Assembly segment.
"Whenever I see a photo of Kejriwal Ji, the one thought that comes to mind is that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari he is the symbol of honesty.
"We have worked with honesty... worked with courage... there was a lot of pressure... I spent 17 months in jail, Kejriwal ji spent six months, Sanjay Singh has also returned after being jailed," Sisodia said.

About the BJP accusing the AAP leaders of being corrupt, he said, "If you want more schools for your children, then in the upcoming elections, make me education minister by voting for AAP. Forget everything else, just remember to vote for the Manish-Kejriwal combine."

In the "Janta Ki Adalat" rally of Kejriwal on Sunday, Sisodia that he would not become education minister or deputy chief minister of Delhi unless people said he was honest.
"Their (BJP) only strategy is to scare people and file false cases against us. The BJP says we are corrupt. After four months, vote and show them that I am honest," he said.
The Delhi Assembly polls are due in February next year.
Kejriwal stepped down from the chief minister's post after coming out of Tihar where he was lodged in the excise policy case, saying he would not return to the post unit people gave him a "certificate of honesty" by voting for AAP in the Assembly polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 9:32 PM IST

