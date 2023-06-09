close

Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, no loss of life

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said

Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake struck at 10.23 am and lasted for a few seconds, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.64 degrees north and longitude 76.62 degrees east.

Its epicentre was in Ladakh, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Earthquake Ladakh Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 3:14 PM IST

