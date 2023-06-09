Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Ladakh, Jammu & Kashmir, no loss of life

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolted Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said.

The earthquake struck at 10.23 am and lasted for a few seconds, the NCS said.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth at latitude 35.64 degrees north and longitude 76.62 degrees east.

Its epicentre was in Ladakh, officials said.

Also Read Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official Will make every effort to make life in Ladakh easier, says PM Modi Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir JK Bank records highest-ever net annual profit of Rs 1,197 crore in FY23 PM Modi's Visit is powerful sign that future of US-India is together: USIBC J P Nadda lays foundation for Delhi BJP's new office building at DDU Marg Voting for 3rd phase of municipal elections underway in 21 Bihar districts SC seeks Centre's stand on Delhi plea against order staying notice to Uber Lack of toilets for women lawyers in court: SC seeks report from Madras HC