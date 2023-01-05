JUST IN
Young men unable to find brides because of unemployment, says Sharad Pawar
Biden raises concern over China's Covid management after WHO questions data
India knows importance of eco growth: Barry O' Farrell on G20 presidency
India identifies copper and lithium mines in Argentina; to acquire soon
CBI moves SC challenging anticipatory bail granted to IT-official Karnani
LIVE: PM to chair 2nd National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi
Delhi Airport issues fog alert for passengers, 12 trains delayed in North
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action
Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US
PM Modi to chair second National Conference of Chief Secretaries in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Freezing cold in Delhi as city logs season's lowest temperature of 3 deg C
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Goa's Mopa airport, named after Manohar Parrikar, to start domestic ops

"The Airport has been named after Late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution to building modern Goa," the release added

Topics
Goa airport | domestic flights | Mopa airport

ANI  General News 

goa map

Mopa airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022, will start domestic operations in Goa on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave ex-post facto approval for naming Greenfield International Airport Mopa in Goa as 'Manohar International Airport--Mopa, Goa', as a mark of tribute to Late Manohar Parrikar, former Defence Minister and four-time Goa Chief Minister.

"To fulfill the cherished aspirations of the people of the State of Goa, the Chief Minister of Goa conveyed the unanimous decision of the Cabinet of State Government of Goa to name the Greenfield International Airport, Mopa, Goa as 'Manohar International Airport - Mopa, Goa'," an official release said.

"The Airport has been named after Late Manohar Parrikar, former Chief Minister and Ex-Raksha Mantri of Union of India in recognition of his contribution to building modern Goa," the release added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the greenfield airport at Mopa last month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa airport

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 10:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU