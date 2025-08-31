Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maratha protest disrupts south Mumbai trade, traders urge govt action

Maratha protest disrupts south Mumbai trade, traders urge govt action

FRTWA president Viren Shah said uncontrollable traffic and swelling crowds have paralysed the city, severely affecting daily life and business

In Marathwada, the nerve centre of Maratha protests, the BJP-led alliance won one of the eight seats

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association ( FRTWA) president Viren Shah said the massive gathering at Azad Maidan has thrown south Mumbai into complete chaos and affected weekend sales across shops and markets.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Traders have raised concerns over the ongoing Maratha agitation and sought intervention by the government or the High Court to restore normalcy and protect businesses in south Mumbai from long-term damage.

"Mumbai feels hijacked," he said.

Shah said uncontrollable traffic and swelling crowds have paralysed the city, severely affecting daily life and business.

"This deadlock cannot continue. It urgently requires talks by the government or intervention by the High Court to restore normalcy. Otherwise, the long-term damage to south Mumbai's business and livelihood will be devastating," he said.

 

Weekend sales across shops and markets have dropped to negligible levels, leaving traders and business owners helpless. Business meetings are being postponed, offices are disrupted, and economic losses are running into huge amounts, Shah claimed.

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since Friday, asserting he would not leave the metropolis till the Maratha community is given a reservation under the OBC category.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

