Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 09:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

Tribals will be exempt from scope of proposed Uniform Civil Code: Rijiju

'Being a Union minister, I want to share the stand of our government. Our government and party (BJP) think about (bringing) a Uniform Civil Code in the country as per the Constitution', Rijiju said

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, Kiren Rijiju clarified the Union government's stand on the issue, saying that "some people create a bizarre atmosphere on social media these days and build a narrative" against the Centre. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said tribals of the northeast and other areas of the country will be kept out of the ambit of the proposed Uniform Civil Code so that they can live their lives "freely" as per their systems.

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS-affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram here, he clarified the Union government's stand on the issue, saying that "some people create a bizarre atmosphere on social media these days and build a narrative" against the Centre.

Rijiju, however, did not mention anybody's name.

"Being a Union minister, I want to share the stand of our government. Our government and party (BJP) think about (bringing) a Uniform Civil Code in the country as per the Constitution. When criminal law is equal for all, why should the civil law also not be (equal for everyone)," the minister said.

 

He said some states have already initiated work in this connection.

Also Read

CP Radhakrishnan

CP Radhakrishnan to file nomination as NDA's V-P candidate on Aug 20

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Issue between EC, Congress should not be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

New I-T Bill with Parl panel's suggestions to be tabled on Monday: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju urges end to Rajya Sabha disruptions; 53 hours lost in session

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

INDIA bloc to protest at Parliament against Bihar electoral roll revision

"But we have clearly said that tribals will be exempted from this. Let advasis be given freedom to live in their own way. This (UCC) will not be implemented in Schedule 6, Schedule 5, northeast and other tribal areas in the country," the minister added.

The issue of UCC is currently being examined by the Law Commission.

Uttarakhand has so far implemented UCC in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi records 32.1 deg C as heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Monday

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Red alert for extremely heavy rain in 4-6 Himachal districts till Tuesday

India Post

India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

Topics : Kiren Rijiju Uniform Civil Code Tribals RSS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon