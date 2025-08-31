Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

CISF to launch dedicated welfare portal for its personnel from Monday

Force members will be able to directly apply for loan, scholarship, medical reimbursement, etc., through the portal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A custom-built software developed by the CISF headquarters will manage the Contributory Welfare Fund, ensuring electronic clearance and direct transfer of payments to the applicant's account within 15 days of applying online, it said. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will launch a dedicated portal to provide faster, transparent and easily-accessible welfare services to its personnel from September 1.

Force members will be able to directly apply for loan, scholarship, medical reimbursement, etc., through the portal,.

From September 1, the CISF will launch a dedicated portal to provide faster, transparent, and easily accessible welfare services to its personnel, replacing the existing manual system for processing financial welfare requests, the CISF said in a release.

A custom-built software developed by the CISF headquarters will manage the Contributory Welfare Fund, ensuring electronic clearance and direct transfer of payments to the applicant's account within 15 days of applying online, it said.

 

Priority for loans will be assigned systematically, with medical treatment at the top, followed by marriage, education, housing, and other needs, the release said.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

'Suspicious looking' man apprehended from outside Parliament House

cloudburst

Kishtwar cloudburst: Multi-agency search intensifies to trace 33 missing

SpiceJet

Two SpiceJet flyers try to storm cockpit, offloaded at Delhi airport

ED, Security, guard

Govt directs CISF to check cargo, in-line baggage amid tighter security

indian police inspector

State of the police: Situations vacant, from West Bengal to Mizorampremium

About 80 per cent of the total welfare fund, amounting to more than Rs 100 crore, would be set aside for fulfilling the welfare needs of the force personnel.

The initiative builds on the force's earlier digital reforms. Pension processing has already been shifted online, enabling pension payment orders (PPOs) to be issued on the date of retirement, and most dues settled immediately, the release said.

In addition, an e-service book has been launched, allowing CISF personnel to view their records online, correct errors, and ensure their service details are updated timely -- helping them secure all the benefits they are entitled to without delay.

Senior officers at the CISF headquarters hailed the initiatives as "a decisive step to safeguard the welfare of personnel and their families", the release said.

By reducing financial burden, expanding scholarships, enhancing medical cover, and digitising processes, the CISF has set a new benchmark in welfare governance among the paramilitary forces, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

M Rajeshwar Rao, Deputy governor, RBI

RBI Deputy Governor Rao flags off a walkathon on cyber security awareness

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi records 32.1 deg C as heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast for Monday

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Red alert for extremely heavy rain in 4-6 Himachal districts till Tuesday

India Post

India Post suspends all US-bound mail services over new tariff rules

President Droupadi Murmu

President Murmu on three-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from Monday

Topics : CISF

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon