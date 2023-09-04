Maratha reservation: Raj Thackeray leaves for Jalna to meet protestors

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray on Monday left for Jalna to meet the protestors protesting for the Maratha reservation.

The Rasta Roko movement also got started in multiple locations and Raj Thackeray has been stopping and meeting the people.

Meanwhile, the Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar speaking on the lathi charge on protestors over the Maratha reservation said the government has played games with the Maratha community and if their intentions were clear, the reservation would have been given to the Maratha community by making a law in the Parliament.

He also raised the question that when the 18 ministers in this government were in the previous government as well, then why didn't they do anything; Why didn't these ministers put the condition of giving reservation to the Maratha community before joining the new (BJP) government.

CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar should take a concrete role and say that if the central government does not make a law then we will resign from the government but they will not say this because they are infatuated with the chair (political power), said Vijay Wadettiwar.

He further added that the legal fight for the Maratha reservation is over, now this fight depends on political will, the way a law was brought in the parliament for 10 per cent reservation for EWS, the same provision should be done for Maratha Reservation as well.

The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation is also slated to take place on Monday at 12 pm, the Chief Minister's Office informed; both CM and Deputy CM will remain present at the meeting.

Earlier on Saturday, Shinde said that the state government was committed to providing reservations to the Maratha community.

A clash had broken out between police and protesters on Friday in Jalna demanding reservation for the Marathas. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the protesters.