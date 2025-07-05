Saturday, July 05, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Marathi row: Slogans raised as investor Kedia's office vandalised in Mumbai

Marathi row: Slogans raised as investor Kedia's office vandalised in Mumbai

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said

sushil kedia

Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray and asserted that he would not learn Marathi | Image: X/@sushilkedia

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Unidentified persons raised slogans supporting MNS chief Raj Thackeray and vandalised the office of investor Sushil Kedia in Worli area of Mumbai on Saturday, police said.

Kedia had challenged Raj Thackeray and asserted that he would not learn Marathi. He had approached the police after he was threatened over his post on X handle.

Some individuals reached Kedia's office in the morning and threw stones, a police official said.

The attackers were raising slogans in support of Marathi and praising Raj Thackeray, he said.

"I don't know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai & with your gross misconduct I have made it a resolve that until such people as you are allowed to pretend to be taking care of Marathi Manus I take pratigya I won't learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?" Kedia had posted on X.

 

Accordingly, police had provided adequate security to Kedia's office, situated at Century Bazar.

