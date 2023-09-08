Marigold touch: Trees decorated with garlands to welcome leaders for G20

In a riot of brown, green and shades of vivid orange, hundreds of trees lining roads through which heads of states and foreign delegates will travel during the G20 Summit have been adorned with garlands of marigold.

Tree trunks wrapped with marigold can been seen in the Palam technical area, Sardar Patel Marg, Rajghat and other important intersections.

This has been carried out on the directions of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, officials said.

"This is the Gujarati tradition of welcoming guests. This is an eco-friendly way and marigold flowers also add aesthetic value," Saxena told PTI last week.

Various agencies have pitched in.

While the Delhi Cantonment Board has decorated about 400 trees around the Palam technical area (Thimayya Marg and Parade Road), the Public Works Department has done the job for around 200 trees and 100 poles near Rajghat, according to officials.

Besides, about 1,200 trees on Sardar Patel Marg and important intersections have been decorated by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and 300 trees by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

This kind of eco-friendly decoration of important roads in Delhi has been done for the first time, an official said.

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital over the weekend.