Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 30 fire tenders rushed in

A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said

No one has been injured in the blaze. | Representative image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

A massive fire broke out in a fire in factory located in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday evening, an official said.

A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

No one has been injured in the blaze and a dousing operation is underway, he said.

Topics : Delhi fire Delhi fire safety

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

