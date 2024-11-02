Massive fire at factory in Delhi's Alipur, 30 fire tenders rushed in

A massive fire broke out in a fire in factory located in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Saturday evening, an official said.
A call regarding the fire at the factory in the Firni area of Alipur was received around 4 pm and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.
No one has been injured in the blaze and a dousing operation is underway, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)